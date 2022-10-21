Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $76.33 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $76.33 million and approximately $92,845.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00270719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,316,459 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

