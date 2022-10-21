Piper Sandler Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $38.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Braze Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $398,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 109,059 shares valued at $4,594,913. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $283,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $305,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

