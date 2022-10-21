Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,121,000 after buying an additional 237,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

