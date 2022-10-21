Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 716 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.45.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

