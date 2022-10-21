Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

