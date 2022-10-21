Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in News by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in News by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in News by 1,460.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in News by 17.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.