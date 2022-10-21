Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

