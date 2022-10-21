Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $204.87 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.07.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

