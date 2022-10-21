Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

