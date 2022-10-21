Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,780 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $110,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

