Peter Anevski Sells 400 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $15,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $63,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

