Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €2.10 ($2.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €177.90 ($181.53). 497,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €186.68 and its 200-day moving average is €185.58. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

