PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

