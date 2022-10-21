PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

