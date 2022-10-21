Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $942.06 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001278 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019930 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
