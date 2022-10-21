Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 91,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

