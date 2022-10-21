Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 8,030 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MRK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

