Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.09.
Parkland Stock Performance
TSE PKI opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.08. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$25.65 and a 52-week high of C$39.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,402.04. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Stories
