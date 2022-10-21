Pareto Securities Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to “Buy”

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.