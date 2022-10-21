Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 6.5 %

PLMR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,664 shares of company stock worth $7,523,102. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.