Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.81 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,009,000 after acquiring an additional 149,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

