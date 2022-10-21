Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $36.21 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

