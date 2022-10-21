Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 89,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 149,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.