Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

