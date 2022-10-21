Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
