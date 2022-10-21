O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.79.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $730.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

