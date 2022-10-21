Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.25 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

