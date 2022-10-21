Oppenheimer Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $88.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.60 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

