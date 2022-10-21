Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Down 2.6%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,417,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,571,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Open Orphan Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a market cap of £63.74 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Orphan

In other Open Orphan news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 510,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,020.40 ($61,648.62).

Open Orphan Company Profile

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

