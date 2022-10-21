Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 12,500 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $20,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,400 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $16,356.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $2,873.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,254 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,876.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

