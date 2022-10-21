Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 12,500 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $20,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,400 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $16,356.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $2,873.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 26th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,254 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,876.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.