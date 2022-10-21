OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by TheStreet

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

NYSE:OMF opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

