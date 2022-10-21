Oddo Bhf Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Underperform

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 60 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 15.3 %
ERIC opened at $5.43 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
