Oddo Bhf Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Underperform

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 60 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

ERIC opened at $5.43 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

