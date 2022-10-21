Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 1.7%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.56). 123,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 253,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($4.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £665.10 million and a P/E ratio of 202.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.53.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

