O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

OIIM stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.65.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,949 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

