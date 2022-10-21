O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

OI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 833,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

