NuCypher Trading 4% Lower This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $99.13 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

