Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.66 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 78.36 ($0.95). 118,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 323,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

Novacyt Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £55.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

