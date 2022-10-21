Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NTIC stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

