Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Northern Technologies International Stock Up 3.4 %
NTIC stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
