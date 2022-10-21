Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.16 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

