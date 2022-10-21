NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

NMIH stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

