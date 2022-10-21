NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.71.
NMI Stock Up 0.0 %
NMIH stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.
Insider Activity
In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NMI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.