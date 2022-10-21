Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.79

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 568584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.