Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 411688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,701 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
Nikola Stock Performance
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
