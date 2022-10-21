NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.7 %

NGM opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

