NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:NFI opened at C$11.59 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

NFI Group Announces Dividend

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.