NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.64 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

