NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 6.6%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

