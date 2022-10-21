NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in NCR by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

