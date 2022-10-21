NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
NCR Stock Performance
Shares of NCR opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in NCR by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
