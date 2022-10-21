Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

