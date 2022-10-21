M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.79.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.