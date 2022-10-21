MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSM opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 70.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.